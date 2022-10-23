SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,639 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,228,615 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

