SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equinix Stock Up 1.6 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $716.00 to $571.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.18.

EQIX opened at $534.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $611.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $656.80. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $853.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.