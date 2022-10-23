SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 328.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,071 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FE. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.