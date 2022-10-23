SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) by 106.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQRR. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 751.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

NASDAQ:EQRR opened at $49.12 on Friday. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $56.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average is $49.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st.

