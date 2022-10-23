SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $545,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 6.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 27,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 35.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 11.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE GPI opened at $155.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.45. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.16 and a 52 week high of $212.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.44. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.31 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.01%.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.