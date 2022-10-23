SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 405.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,805 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,109,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $393,159,000 after acquiring an additional 375,207 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,834,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,857,000 after acquiring an additional 32,953 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BorgWarner by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,494,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,641,000 after buying an additional 184,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,302,000 after buying an additional 729,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $50.09.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWA. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.