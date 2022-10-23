SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 62.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 78,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 27,867 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $309,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $71.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average of $66.96. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $50.44 and a one year high of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 1,434 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

