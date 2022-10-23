SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 109.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Repligen by 4.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Repligen by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Repligen by 5.7% during the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Repligen by 47.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock opened at $167.03 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $306.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.87.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,072 shares of company stock worth $10,770,528. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.40.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

