SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,631 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 5.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 1.4 %

KRYS stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.