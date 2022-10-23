SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,738 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.07. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.55.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

