SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 41,795 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $7,221,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 35.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,766 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 122.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 579,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after acquiring an additional 319,297 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 269,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of CLDX opened at $31.76 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.15). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,108.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,150,089.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,161.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $639,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,150,089.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,161.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

