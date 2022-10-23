SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,128,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,084,000 after purchasing an additional 412,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Parsons by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,827,000 after buying an additional 216,326 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the first quarter worth about $20,520,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Parsons by 8.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 22,801 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 33.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 255,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 64,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 70,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,905,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 122,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,565.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Parsons to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $43.84.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Parsons had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

