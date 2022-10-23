SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of AMG opened at $119.13 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.67.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $604.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.99 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $163.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

