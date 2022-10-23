SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 13,396 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 311,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter worth $363,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 6.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of BGS stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 322.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on B&G Foods to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

