SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 14,674 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 170.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Evergy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Evergy by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 85.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.52. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

