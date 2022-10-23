SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 32,549 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,549 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 19.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 22.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 158,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,503,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,983,000 after acquiring an additional 53,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $45.90.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 4.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.97.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

