SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 38,641 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,641 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

RLAY stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.11. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.09). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,243.58% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $296,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,453.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 26,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $787,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $296,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,453.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,180 shares of company stock worth $2,917,971 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

