SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 5,078 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 833.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Rogers by 5,866.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Rogers by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total value of $400,222.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROG opened at $235.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $190.76 and a 12 month high of $274.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.47.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.21). Rogers had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $251.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

