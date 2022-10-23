SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 122,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,079,000 after acquiring an additional 158,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,279,000 after buying an additional 283,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,718,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,213,000 after buying an additional 81,711 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,426,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 42,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 84,460 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRDO shares. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.14. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.89.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 986,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,160,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

