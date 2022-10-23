SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 638.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHK. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 11,840.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ CHK opened at $97.02 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $105.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.23.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

