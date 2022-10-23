SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 746.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMSI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,142. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMSI stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $72.64.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

