SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 15.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 63.8% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 398.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,143,000 after buying an additional 54,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.20.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total transaction of $53,143.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,139.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 252,456 shares of company stock valued at $85,368,311 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MOH opened at $360.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $362.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

