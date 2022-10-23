SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,944 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.01.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.50 to $48.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.91.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

