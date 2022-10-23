SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,022 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,022 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $236.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.89.

BLD stock opened at $159.64 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $150.71 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.55.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

