SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,345 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,755 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,345 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

Target Stock Up 3.1 %

Target stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.41. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

