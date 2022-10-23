SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,424 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,424 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of MDGL opened at $67.63 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $105.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.38). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

