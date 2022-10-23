SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,478 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $409,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 186.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,188,000 after purchasing an additional 42,818 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $924,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $202.66 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 79.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.25.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.48.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $3,830,581.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 543,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $3,830,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 543,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,571 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,247. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

