SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 15,270 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,270 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $12,096,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,101,978. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.83.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $135.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.32 and its 200 day moving average is $150.95. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $932.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.