SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,747 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,913 shares of company stock valued at $7,638,090. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $40.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.30. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

