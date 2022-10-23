SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,079 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in LHC Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45,128 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at $107,058,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LHC Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 585,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 525,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,636,000 after acquiring an additional 100,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

LHC Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $165.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.62 and a 200-day moving average of $163.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $169.84.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $576.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.94 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).



