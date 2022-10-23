SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 59,984 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,551 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59,984 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Five9 by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Five9 by 9.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Five9 by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Five9 by 16.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 10.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.95. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $168.56. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $195,462.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,639.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $195,462.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,639.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $709,729.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,555 shares of company stock worth $3,395,470. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Five9 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $120.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.05.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

