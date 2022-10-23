SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 601 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $267.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.95. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.78.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

