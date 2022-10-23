SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,487 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in MSCI by 178.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in MSCI by 76.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 161.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth $50,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSCI opened at $401.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.42.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.44%.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $513.00 to $423.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.88.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

