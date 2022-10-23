SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 70,239 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 70,239 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AM. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 7,916.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. TheStreet lowered Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.28 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 36.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.44%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

