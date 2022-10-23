SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,305 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,305 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 39.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 713.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.20 and a 200 day moving average of $97.84. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.02). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $593.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

