SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,602 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,602 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Allegion by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,674 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Allegion by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,792,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,817,000 after purchasing an additional 636,425 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,155,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $126,793,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Allegion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $92.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $137.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.34.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.78.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading

