SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 98,555 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,555 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAXJ. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,577,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $57.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average of $65.08. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $55.94 and a 1-year high of $88.90.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.