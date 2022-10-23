SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,269 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.5 %

BDX opened at $223.60 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.