SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSP. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 399.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 508,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,017,000 after acquiring an additional 406,226 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 44,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 200,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insperity Stock Up 0.4 %

NSP opened at $108.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.65. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $56,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,722,167.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $56,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,722,167.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $575,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,643 shares of company stock worth $6,961,572 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.