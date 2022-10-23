SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 543,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,544 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of BRF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BRF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BRF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BRF by 8.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BRF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Get BRF alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRF has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

BRF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.78. Brf S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. BRF had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.