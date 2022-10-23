SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,938 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf Price Performance

Shares of BATS JAMF opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Jamf from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Craig Hallum lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Jamf from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $812,862.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,213.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $49,553.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $812,862.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Jamf Profile

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.