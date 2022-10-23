SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,858 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 146.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.75%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

