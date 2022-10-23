SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,370 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in SM Energy by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 4.66.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $992.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.52 million. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $568,437.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $568,437.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

SM Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.