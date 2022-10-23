Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $60.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,154,512 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,984 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,837,000 after purchasing an additional 656,859 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snap by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 97,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Snap by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 74,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snap by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 876,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after buying an additional 433,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

