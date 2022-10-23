Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “inline” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 80.41% from the stock’s previous close.

SNAP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. MKM Partners downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.39.

NYSE SNAP opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $60.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $38,034.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,344.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $515,307.41. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 696,175 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,990.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $38,034.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,154,512 shares of company stock worth $11,804,984 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 8.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 40.0% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 12.9% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 31.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 173,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

