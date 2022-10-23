Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.39.

NYSE SNAP opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $60.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $83,812.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,919.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,154,512 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,984 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Snap by 407.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

