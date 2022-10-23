Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2022

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.39.

Snap Price Performance

NYSE SNAP opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $60.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $83,812.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,919.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,154,512 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,984 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Snap by 407.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.