Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Shares of SNAP opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $60.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $83,812.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $83,812.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $38,034.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,154,512 shares of company stock worth $11,804,984.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

