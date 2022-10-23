Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2022

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of SNAP opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $60.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $83,812.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $83,812.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $38,034.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,154,512 shares of company stock worth $11,804,984.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.