Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Spire Trading Up 0.9 %

Spire stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.68 and its 200-day moving average is $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $79.24. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.58 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Further Reading

