Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,209 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.83 and a 1 year high of $74.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average is $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.17 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.35%. Equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $372,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,874.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $372,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,403 shares of company stock valued at $658,697 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

