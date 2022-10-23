Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Position Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $123,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $284,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 41.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $64.53 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $74.93. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.16.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.